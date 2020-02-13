‘The Masked Singer’ Is Going On Tour
Miss Monster was the latest to get unmasked last night on “The Masked Singer”…and the nation is captivated by this show! So this just makes sense that the massively popular Fox show would hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour.
Fox promises “surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances.” Here’s the fun part, a mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city.
The nationwide run kicks off on May 28 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, before spanning 45 cities and ending on Aug. 1 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The closest it will be to us is Cincinnati, Indy and Nashville.
BUY TICKETS HERE