      Weather Alert

The Masked Singer Is Back September 25th On Fox

Sep 6, 2019 @ 7:59am

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the foul-mouthed, cigar-chomping Montenegrin Mountain Hound puppet voiced by comedian Robert Smigel will be a guest-judge on the upcoming second season of the star-studded competition show “The Masked Singer.”

T-Pain (last season’s winner), “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and comedian Joel McHale will also guest judge.

No hints have been dropped regarding the identities of the 16 star contestants, but they did say the costumed singers have garnered a combined 69 Emmy Award nominations and 42 Grammy nods.

The Season 2 premiere is set for Sept. 25.

TAGS
Anthony Anderson FOX Joel McHale season 2 The Masked Singer tpain Triumph the Insult Comic Dog
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE