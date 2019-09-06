The Masked Singer Is Back September 25th On Fox
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the foul-mouthed, cigar-chomping Montenegrin Mountain Hound puppet voiced by comedian Robert Smigel will be a guest-judge on the upcoming second season of the star-studded competition show “The Masked Singer.”
T-Pain (last season’s winner), “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and comedian Joel McHale will also guest judge.
No hints have been dropped regarding the identities of the 16 star contestants, but they did say the costumed singers have garnered a combined 69 Emmy Award nominations and 42 Grammy nods.
The Season 2 premiere is set for Sept. 25.