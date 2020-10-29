‘The Masked Dancer’ Is Coming With Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, Craig Robinson, and More
Ken Jeong is ruling reality TV on FOX and now that latest show is almost ready. ‘The Masked Dancer’ is set to release this December using the same format as the popular ‘The Masked Singer’! Celebrities will perform dances while wearing masks and the panelists will have to guess who they are through a series of clues.
The host is comedian Craig Robinson with the panelists being Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, and Brian Austin Green. This show is based around a segment Ellen Degeneres used to do on her show.
Get yourself ready for December because this show is sure to bring the party.