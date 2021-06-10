‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Won’t Premiere Until 2022

The Mandalorian season three is coming to Disney+, but it’s not arriving until 2022.
#TheMandalorian S3 will start filming at the end of 2021 or early 2022
(via @Collider) pic.twitter.com/cAzCBLKLFB
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 9, 2021
Also, Pedro Pascal revealed that he hasn’t started filming the new season yet. There is also still no word on if Gina Carano’s Cara Dune character will be recast or ignored in further seasons.
Can Pedro Pascal keep #TheMandalorian Season 3 secrets to himself—even when chatting with fellow #StarWars star Ewan McGregor? Watch Variety’s latest #ActorsOnActors conversation in its entirety: https://t.co/zJ4mg8nJ15 pic.twitter.com/sMncESDV9q
— Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2021
