‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Won’t Premiere Until 2022

Jun 10, 2021 @ 6:58am

The Mandalorian season three is coming to Disney+, but it’s not arriving until 2022.

Also, Pedro Pascal revealed that he hasn’t started filming the new season yet. There is also still no word on if Gina Carano’s Cara Dune character will be recast or ignored in further seasons.

