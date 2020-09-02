‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is Coming in October
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Baby Yoda is BACK! Star Wars and Disney Plus have officially announced the much-anticipated related date for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2! Prepare yourselves for October 30th!