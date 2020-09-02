      Breaking News
Vote 2020

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is Coming in October

Sep 2, 2020 @ 11:16am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Baby Yoda is BACK! Star Wars and Disney Plus have officially announced the much-anticipated related date for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2! Prepare yourselves for October 30th!

TAGS
Baby Yoda Disney Disney Plus Mandalorian Star Wars streaming The Mandalorian Yoda
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE