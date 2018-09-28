The Mad Texas Farter is a Car Salesman

A Texas car salesman claims his ex-boss subjected him to farts and nipple-pinching.

Brett Bland, who worked at a car dealership near Houston, filed a lawsuit against Jeremy Pratt claiming, “He reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air.” As Barstool Sports calls it…weapon of a$$ destruction!

Jeremy also pinched Brett’s and other male subordinates’ nipples! Tender nipple alert! Now, Jeremy Pratt was eventually fired, but the lawsuit claims the dealership has continued to allow him to loiter at the dealership, where he continues to harass them.

