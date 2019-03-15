The Lilly Pulitzer Pottery Barn Collection Has Arrived

This is not good, as in not good for our wallets! BEHOLD THE POWER OF ADORABLE PINK AND PAISLEY CUTENESS! Lilly Pulitzer just released an exclusive line with Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PB Teen.

Just look at this. Some say it makes them want to have another baby just to be able to decorate with this.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Captain Marvel is Making 90’s Music Hot Again Kate Beckinsale, Milo Ventimiglia, & James Corden Do A Bruno Mars Soap Opera A Trinity High School Teacher Will Compete For Bachelorette Hannah Hallmark Channel Drops Lori Loughlin And Why William H. Macy Wasn’t Charged The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama Louis Tomlinson’s 18-Year-Old Sister Passes Away Unexpectedly
Comments