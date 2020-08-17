The Lawsuit Against Lizzo Over “Truth Hurts” Gets Dropped
A federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit against her by two songwriters who say they helped create “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo first sued in October 2019, asking the court for a declaration that brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen did not co-write her Grammy-winning hit song and therefore aren’t entitled to any of its profits.
The songwriters countersued in February, arguing that “Truth Hurts” is a derivative work based on a song called “Healthy” that they created with Lizzo in early 2017.
The judge in the case granted Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the brothers’ countersuit, agreeing with Lizzo that a “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work.”
