      Weather Alert

The Lawsuit Against Lizzo Over “Truth Hurts” Gets Dropped

Aug 17, 2020 @ 6:58am

A federal judge in California dismissed a lawsuit against her by two songwriters who say they helped create “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo first sued in October 2019, asking the court for a declaration that brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen did not co-write her Grammy-winning hit song and therefore aren’t entitled to any of its profits.

The songwriters countersued in February, arguing that “Truth Hurts” is a derivative work based on a song called “Healthy” that they created with Lizzo in early 2017.

The judge in the case granted Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the brothers’ countersuit, agreeing with Lizzo that a “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work.”

 

FULL STORY 

TAGS
Lawsuit lizzo songwriters truth hurts
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE