The Latest Tik Tok Challenge Is Families Dancing To “Blinding Lights”
A new viral TikTok challenge has families posting videos of themselves doing choreographed dance routines to The Weeknd’s new hit “Blinding Lights.” And a family from Louisville kicked it off!
Colin and Dylan McFarland of ‘The McFarlands’ on TikTok enlisted their dad Dan to do a choreographed dance with them set to ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd as part of the popular challenge. Now Dan is the bonafide quarantine hero we didn’t know we needed.
They’ve been making videos for awhile and WDRB did a story on their popularity. We want to hang out with them for realz.
