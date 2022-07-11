The Latest Reason Amber Heard Wants The Verdict Tossed Out In Her Defamation Trial

Amber Heard’s team has been asking the judge in her defamation trial Johnny Depp brought against her to toss out the verdict and declare a mistrial. Now they say there was a juror that wasn’t supposed to be there. Her attorney claims that the jury panel list sent to lawyers before the trial included an individual listed as being born in 1945, making them 77, but that voter registration information also listed a 52-year-old with the same last name living at the same address. “The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one,” the documents state. “Thus, the 52-year-old…sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11.”
Heard’s attorney added that a “mistrial should be declared and a new trial ordered,” arguing that Heard’s legal right to due process was compromised.
