      Weather Alert

The Latest Reason Amber Heard Wants The Verdict Tossed Out In Her Defamation Trial

Jul 11, 2022 @ 8:49am

Amber Heard’s team has been asking the judge in her defamation trial Johnny Depp brought against her to toss out the verdict and declare a mistrial. Now they say there was a juror that wasn’t supposed to be there. Her attorney claims that the jury panel list sent to lawyers before the trial included an individual listed as being born in 1945, making them 77, but that voter registration information also listed a 52-year-old with the same last name living at the same address. “The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one,” the documents state. “Thus, the 52-year-old…sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11.”

Heard’s attorney added that a “mistrial should be declared and a new trial ordered,” arguing that Heard’s legal right to due process was compromised.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Amber Heard defamation Johnny Depp juror mistrial same name trial
POPULAR POSTS
Doja Cat Is Shooting Her Shot With A "Stranger Things" Star
Missed Connections: Pancakes And Porch Yoga
Taylor Swift Is In A New Movie With A Huge Cast
Pilot Saves The Day For Little Girl Who Lost Her Tooth On The Flight
Boys Save Their Dad Using CPR They Learned From Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On