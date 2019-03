If you love boy bands, who doesn’t, then the latest New Kids on the Block music video is for YOU.

Lance Bass from NSYNC is in the video, plus they pay homage to 98 Degrees, One Direction, BTS, and MORE. This is all in celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Hangin’ Tough”.

Wait, 30TH ANNIVERSARY!?! Oh and don’t miss the cameo by Debbie Gibson.