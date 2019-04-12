The Latest Details on Disney’s Streaming Service: Monsters Inc., Hawkeye, and More

Disney has finally revealed the launch date for the much anticipated streaming service that features ALL of Disney’s fault, plus song awesome new movies and TV shows. November 12 is the lucky day!
View this post on Instagram
It all starts on November 12. For more info, see link in bio. #DisneyPlus
A Monsters, Inc. TV series coming – and the original cast is returning 😍 https://t.co/VKZVS3ZkyL
— The Sun (@TheSun) April 10, 2019
Marvel Studios is set to develop a ‘HAWKEYE’ series for Disney+. The series will focus on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye training Kate Bishop. (Source: https://t.co/sfALfLadvs) pic.twitter.com/427cVjXjxE
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2019
THIS LOOKS AMAZING.