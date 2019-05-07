The Last Star Wars Will Not Be The Last Star Wars

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Disney has revealed their Star Wars plans post “The Rise of Skywalker”. Don’t expect an end to the franchise any time soon.

As we all sit on pins and needles in anticipation for more trailers and ultimately, the release of Star Wars IX “The Rise of Skywalker”; Disney is preparing for a world after the Skywalker saga. You see, Disney likes money and they know that the Star Wars franchise basically prints money. So, get ready for not one, but at least three new Star Wars movies.

The next films in the series are currently untitled. But, we know for a fact there will be at least 3. The first will come in December of 2022, with two more in December of 2024 and 2026.

Read more!