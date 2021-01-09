The Last Day Of Filming For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Has Come & Gone
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: (L-R) Talent Manager, Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner, Founder, The Business of Fashion Imran Amed and Founder and CEO, KKW Kim Kardashian attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)
It’s an end of an era. Keeping Up With The Kardashians has officially wrapped. Kim posted a video sharing moments from the final day of filming. It showed crew setting up mics for the last time and shows Kim telling some of the behind-the-scenes people not to cry. The video also shows the entire family sitting around for a final TV meal.
The Kardashian clan will now head over to Hulu. Who is your fav Kardashian/Jenner?