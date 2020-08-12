The Last Blockbuster in the World is Being Rented Out as a 90’s Themed AirBnB
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: General view of the exterior of the Blockbuster store hosting a press conference announcing The Weinstein Company's deal with Blockbuster Inc. for exclusive rights to rent theatrical movies and direct-to-video titles on November 15, 2006 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
The very last Blockbuster Video in the world, which is located in Oregon, is turning itself into a 90’s themed AirBnB starting next month. We’re talking complete with a non-widescreen tv, vcr, bean bag chairs, pull-out couch, candy and snacks of course.
Of course unlimited movie marathons are also available with your AirBnB that will set you back a whopping $4 DOLLARS. Yes you read that right, $4.00. That’s 1 penny more than their $3.99 movie rental fee. The big catch here? Due to the pandemic only people who live in Bend, Oregon or its county can actually stay.
Oh and Blockbuster just tweeted for the first time in 6 years. Weird.