The Lakers Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Feb 1, 2020 @ 8:45am

The Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game at the Staples Center last night.

 

 

 

TAGS
Boyz II Men Kobe Bryant Lakers Lebron James Staples Center Tribute Usher
