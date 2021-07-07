‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Trailer Has Officially Dropped

It’s the end of the trilogy. Can you handle it? ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ drops on Netflix on August 11th and the trailer is almost too much to handle already.
Bucket lists, great white shark encounters, and teenage heartbreak — the new trailer for Netflix's 'The Kissing Booth 3' has it all. https://t.co/fl0jEBpEKp
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 7, 2021
