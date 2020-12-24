The KFC Gaming Console Is Real
KFC is jumping into gaming by launching their own console with built-in chicken warmer.
KFC has partnered with hardware manufacturer Cooler Master to create the “KFConsole.” The new Intel-powered game console is shaped like a KFC bucket and comes with a built-in “chicken chamber.”
KFC proudly claims it to be the “world’s first.” The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world’s first built-in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions, KFC, via CNN. The chicken chamber utilizes a custom-built cooling system that pulls heat being produced by the console’s components.
We’ve seen it all! Who is snagging one of these bad boys when they’re released?