The Kentucky Derby Festival Concert Series Announced

The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Waterfront Jam returns Thursday, April 25, at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. The Waterfront Jam concerts on the Great Stage include:

Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Chris Lane on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m. Contributing Sponsor: Budweiser. American country music singer, songwriter Chris Lane saw his career launch with the release of his 2014 album Girl Problems, which hit number eight on the country chart. Its Gold-certified singles “Fix” and “For Her” led him to the first Country Radio #1 of his career, propelling the set to a Top 10 debut and sending Lane on tour with superstars like Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

Waterfront Jam Saturday Concert on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 99.7 DJX Saturday’s Concert will feature a Pop artist to be announced soon.

Building 429 with special guest Stars Go Dim at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m. Building 429 is a Grammy nominated Christian rock band who were named New Artist of the Year by the Gospel Music Association in 2005. They are best known for they’re smash singles like No. 1 songs, “Where I Belong” and “Glory Defined”. Stars Go Dim, best known for their hit “You Are Loved,” will open the show.

Cameo at Waterfront Jam Presented by CareSource on Tuesday, April 30, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsors: B96.5 FM and MAGIC 101.3. Cameo is an American soul-influenced funk group that formed in the early 1970s and were trendsetters through the 1980s. Their biggest hit, “Word Up,” made it to number six on the pop chart in 1986, giving them their biggest bite of the mainstream.

Kongos with special guest C2 & The Brothers Reed at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. Kongos formed in 2007 around the talents of siblings Dylan, Daniel, Johnny, and Jesse Kongos. The brothers specialize in alt rock infused with the polyrhythmic cadences of their South African upbringing. Their 2014 hit, “Come With We Now” put them on the map in the US and worldwide. Kentucky natives, C2 & the Brothers Reed will open the show.

The Struts with special guest Mo Lowda & The Humble at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsor: Alt 105.1. The Struts released their sophomore album YOUNG & DANGEROUS in the fall of 2018. They let loose with the sing-along-ready and riff-heavy sound they’ve brought to stadiums and arenas all around the world. Along with opening for the Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Guns N’ Roses, the U.K.-bred four-piece was also hand-picked by Mötley Crüe to serve as the supporting act for their last-ever performances. Mo Lowda & The Humble will open the show.

My Posse in Effect – A Tribute to the Beastie Boys at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 3, at 9 p.m. My Posse in Effect is the premier Beastie Boys tribute act. Taking you through decades of their unforgettable hits, this seven-piece live band replicates the authentic Beastie Boys experience with three MC’s, a world-class DJ, and visuals from their iconic video collection.

The Waterfront Jam also features the Miller Lite Music Stage, where daily live local and regional music acts will perform. Enjoy a variety of music, including R&B, rock, country, blues and bluegrass from music acts including:

Juice Box Heroes on Thursday, April 25

MaryMary on Friday, April 26

The Goldy Locks Band on Saturday, April 27

Unlimited Show Band on Sunday, April 28

Bourbon Straights on Monday, April 29

Soul Circus on Tuesday, April 30

J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 1

The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 2

Kevin Jaggers on Friday, May 3

Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 25, for a nine-day run ending Derby Eve, Friday, May 3. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is a 2019 Pegasus Pin. Kroger is title sponsor of the event.