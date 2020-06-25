The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Will Be Held with Spectators Present
This is HUGE. Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby just announced that the 146th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be ran WITH SPECTATORS coming up on September 4th and 5th!
There will be very strict guidelines for all spectators and employees in order to make this happen of course. Some of the guidelines include:
- venue capacity reductions
- Limited access throughout the venue
- Reduced credentials being issued
- Limited person-to-person touch points
- Revised fan code of conduct.
