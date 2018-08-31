The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts Opens TOMORROW

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is reopening TOMORROW after the fire this Summer!

Building access will be limited to the Box Office area during the day. As the front and rear entrances to The Kentucky Center will be locked, watch this video to see alternate ways to access the Box Office.

Full access to the building will be available for performances.

This is a major milestone in our progress, and we look forward to reopening Whitney Hall with Louisville Ballet’s world premiere production of Romeo + Juliet September 7-8.

While our theatres have been restored to pristine condition, the interior of the Center will remain an active construction site for several months.