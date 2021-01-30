The KDF Derby Burger Contest Is Open For Recipe Submissions
The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Beef Council are looking for the next ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 1 for the 11th annual burger battle sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. Submit your recipes at www.kdf.org/beef.
The contest is open to chefs at all levels, from restaurant pros to our favorite chefs at home. The whole thing will be virtual with the winner chosen through multiple online voting rounds instead of an in-person cook-off. To help make your burger stand out, they suggest you get creative with the name and description of your burger, along with pictures and videos.
All burgers must be 100 percent beef. The burger recipes are judged based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation. You can submit a maximum of two recipes. Official rules of the competition can be found online at www.kdf.org/beef.
The winning chef will be named the 2021 Derby Burger Champion and receives a 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival poster, $100 Kroger gift card, a feature inside Louisville Kroger stores, a grill and grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council. Plus, the winning recipe will be promoted on Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Beef Council websites and social media channels.