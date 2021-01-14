      Weather Alert

The Kardashians Thank The Crew Of Their Show With 30 Rolexes

Jan 14, 2021 @ 7:25am
As they shut down production on their long-running reality show, The Kardashians showed their appreciate for the folks behind the scenes with the gift of a Rolex watch. The crew of 30 each got one as they shot the final episode last Friday. They’re worth about $10,000 a piece, so in total about $300,000 worth of gifts!

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1349393539382337537?s=20

 

TMZ says Kardashians and production team thanked everyone with speeches, and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped. Crew members also shared stories of their favorite memories working on ‘KUWTK’ … several of them saying they’d stayed with the show for so many years because it was fun working with the fam.

 

TAGS
crew gift Kardashians KUWTK production Rolex watches
POPULAR POSTS
KFC Rolls Out New "Best Ever" Chicken Sandwich
HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages
You Laugh You Lose: Frostitute
Zayn "Vibez"
National Pizza Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE