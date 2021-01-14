The Kardashians Thank The Crew Of Their Show With 30 Rolexes
As they shut down production on their long-running reality show, The Kardashians showed their appreciate for the folks behind the scenes with the gift of a Rolex watch. The crew of 30 each got one as they shot the final episode last Friday. They’re worth about $10,000 a piece, so in total about $300,000 worth of gifts!
https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1349393539382337537?s=20
TMZ says Kardashians and production team thanked everyone with speeches, and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped. Crew members also shared stories of their favorite memories working on ‘KUWTK’ … several of them saying they’d stayed with the show for so many years because it was fun working with the fam.