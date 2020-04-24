The Kardashians Are Selling Their Hand-Me-Downs…For NINE TIMES Retail Price
Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney set up Kardashian Kloset last October to resell their worn clothing and accessories. The bags and coats the family is selling are more expensive than competitors, often going for double the price and at times nine times the price.
Kim is selling a Celine brown python blazer for $3,000, when it’s available elsewhere for $380, nearly nine times less.
Only half of the products sold out -Kim is the least popular with less than a third purchased, while hundreds of Kylie’s attire has been slashed in price.