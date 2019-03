All I can say is that 2019 needed a Jo Bro reunion!

This parody is everything to me!

In this ‘Year 3000’ parody, it’s 2006 and The Jonas Brothers are working out their new song, Year 2019, in which they meet a British man named James Corden.

James tells them all about the weird things they’ll find in 13 years including television on phones, The Rock becoming a famous actor and the Kardashians building an empire.

Also in case you forgot… Here is the original!