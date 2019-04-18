The Jonas Brothers to Perform at Billboard Music Awards

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

The Jonas Brothers takeover will hit this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The trio will perform at the show on May 1st.

It will be their first televised award show performance in over a decade.

The Jonas Brothers join BTS and Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Sam Smith, and Normani as performers at the BBMA’s.