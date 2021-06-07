      Weather Alert

The Jonas Brothers Might Re-Record Their First Album Like Taylor Swift Did

Jun 7, 2021 @ 9:22am

Joe Jonas talked about possibly taking a cue from Taylor Swift and re-recording the Jonas Brothers’ 2006 debut album, It’s About Time.

Buzzfeed asked him what song of theirs he’s like to re-record and he said: “I think I would probably re-record our entire first album,” “Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

In total, the JoBros have five albums , including 2019’s Happiness Begins, their first studio album as a group in 10 years.  They are launching a tour this year and we have your tickets this week to their stop in Cincinnati! Be listening all week!

MORE HERE

TAGS
Album Buzzfeed Debut Joe Jonas rerecord Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
This 7-Year-Old Swam For An Hour To Save His Family
Missed Connections: The Disney Princess And The Library
Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On