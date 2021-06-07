The Jonas Brothers Might Re-Record Their First Album Like Taylor Swift Did

Joe Jonas talked about possibly taking a cue from Taylor Swift and re-recording the Jonas Brothers’ 2006 debut album, It’s About Time.
Buzzfeed asked him what song of theirs he’s like to re-record and he said: “I think I would probably re-record our entire first album,” “Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”
In total, the JoBros have five albums , including 2019’s Happiness Begins, their first studio album as a group in 10 years. They are launching a tour this year and we have your tickets this week to their stop in Cincinnati! Be listening all week!
