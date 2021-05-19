The Jonas Brothers Are Teaming Up With Olympians For Some Competition This Summer
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NBC unveiled Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, an hour-long special set for this summer that will pit Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. The special premieres at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21st — just two days before the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games.
They described the show: “For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal – pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – each other.”
Oh…and they are pitching Cadillacs too.