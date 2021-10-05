The Jonas Brothers Are In The Popcorn Business

The Jonas Brothers has teamed up with The Naked Market to sell one of their favorite snacks, popcorn. It’s not just any ordinary popcorn though, it is said to have special seasoning and combines salty and sweet.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Naked Market (@thenakedmarket)
A post shared by The Naked Market (@thenakedmarket)
The salty treat is actually something the father of one of their management team members came up with. The brothers apparently have snacked on it for years. The new snack, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, will be available online at Jonas Brothers concerts.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rob’s Backstage Popcorn (@robspopcorn)
A post shared by Rob’s Backstage Popcorn (@robspopcorn)
Do you eat popcorn by itself or do you add seasoning or candy pieces to it? How much butter do you put on your popcorn?