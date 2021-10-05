      Weather Alert

The Jonas Brothers Are In The Popcorn Business

Oct 5, 2021 @ 4:59pm
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Jonas Brothers has teamed up with The Naked Market to sell one of their favorite snacks, popcorn. It’s not just any ordinary popcorn though, it is said to have special seasoning and combines salty and sweet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Naked Market (@thenakedmarket)

The salty treat is actually something the father of one of their management team members came up with. The brothers apparently have snacked on it for years.  The new snack, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, will be available online at Jonas Brothers concerts.

Do you eat popcorn by itself or do you add seasoning or candy pieces to it? How much butter do you put on your popcorn?

