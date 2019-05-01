The Jonas Brothers Are Going On Tour

OUR DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE!

You knew it was coming soon and now it’s here. The Jonas Brothers are heading out on tour.

It will be their first tour since 2013.

The 40-city tour will have stops in the US and Canada.

The trek kicks off in August in Miami. Bebe Rexha will be the supporting act for the whole tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10th.

 

 

 

See more info and how to get tickets HERE

 

