The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Roasted On Netflix

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:48am

Netflix is rolling out Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a new comedy special premiering on November 23rd. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will be featured in the roast, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. As Nick says in the promo, it’s centered around “the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. ” You’ll see sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers.

Tons of guests will be a part of it including Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall, with more to come.

