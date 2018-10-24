The Jeffersontown Shooting: Here’s What We Know

Multiple victims and two fatalities have been reported at the shooting at the Kroger in Jeffersontown. Here’s what we know so far.

At around 2:55pm, a shooting was reported at the Kroger store in Jeffersontown at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville road. As of the writing of this story (4:01pm) the scene has been secured.

According to witnesses on the scene, there was gunfire inside the store and then moments later, two men were exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Due to the exchange of gunfire across the parking lot, one person caught in the cross-fire has been pronounced dead. A Securitas employee and part-time EMT was on the scene and attempted to administer CPR on the victim but it was too late.

A suspect is in custody.

This story continues developing and you can read more HERE.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE 3) — There have been multiple victims reported in a shooting at a Kroger in Jeffersontown. https://t.co/2yTxc3bxpv — tressaH (@tressahommel) October 24, 2018

Reports of multiple people shot inside Jeffersontown Kroger. One cashier tells me she heard multiple gunshots and ran out of the store to safety. pic.twitter.com/18dmMFVpRT — Rachael Krause (@RKrauseWAVE) October 24, 2018

Kroger has released a statement:

We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure. We are cooperating with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. We are referring all other questions to law enforcement.

Photo courtesy WAVE 3 NEWS.