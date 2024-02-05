The Japanese Embassy Weighs In On Whether Taylor Swift Can Make It To The Super Bowl

Source: YouTube

The Japanese Embassy in Washington D.C. is jumping in to ease Swifties who are nervous she won’t make it in time from her Eras Tour shows in Tokyo! The official word is yes…it can be done.

And their statement had lyrical flair!

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy said in a statement. “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”