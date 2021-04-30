The “It’s Gonna Be May” Meme Origin Story
Every year around this time, you start seeing and hearing the familiar phrase… “it’s gonna be May!”
According to the site, Know Your Meme, a site that tracks viral content posted online, the NSYNC It’s Gonna Be May meme started in 2012. A blog posted an image showing a calendar. At the end of the month was an image of Justin Timberlake with the caption, It’s Gonna Be May.
In 2019 Maytag ran an ad using the meme. On Spotify on the NSYNC Essentials playlist they list the song as both It’s Gonna Be May and It’s Gonna Be Me.
Many have wondered how Justin Timberlake feels about it. He likes it. Last year he posted the meme and added a mask to his face on the meme.