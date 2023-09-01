99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The IRS Is Seeking Millions From Beyoncé In Tax Bill

September 1, 2023 11:44AM EDT
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Even though Beyoncé is worth $540 million according to Forbes, she felt she was unfairly charged a $2.7 million tax bill by the IRS and every dollar counts when you want to stay wealthy. However, the IRS is standing by the bill and says no mistakes were made per OK! Magazine. OK! adds,

Beyoncé said the IRS is demanding an additional $805,850 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for the year 2018. She also said the agency wanted $1,442,747 in additional taxes and $288,549.40 in penalties for 2019.

Beyoncé claims the agency didn’t allow her to claim millions in deductions.

