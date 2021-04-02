      Weather Alert

The Investigation Into Tiger Woods’ Crash Is Over…But Results Being Kept Private

Apr 2, 2021 @ 6:00am
Investigators have said they have figured out what caused Tiger Woods to crash on February 23rd, but they are keeping it hush hush due to “privacy reasons.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva  told the media he won’t go public with the findings until he gets permission from Tiger’s camp.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel … There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

