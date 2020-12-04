The Internet Thinks It Just Noticed A Murder Scene In ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS Tuesday night…it’s a holiday tradition for so many to watch with the fam. Yes, there were people still upset at the “bullying” scenes…that’s not new. But this time an overlooked “murder” scene was noticed by viewers and Twitter is shook.
At the end of the special, the misfit toys are tossed out a sleigh by an elf. However, one of those misfits is a bird toy. The bird can’t fly; it can only swim. By chucking the bird into the sky without a parachute or umbrella to help it float down, the elf might have doomed the bird.