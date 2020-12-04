      Weather Alert

The Internet Thinks It Just Noticed A Murder Scene In ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Dec 4, 2020 @ 7:06am

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS Tuesday night…it’s a holiday tradition for so many to watch with the fam. Yes, there were people still upset at the “bullying” scenes…that’s not new.  But this time an overlooked “murder” scene was noticed by viewers and Twitter is shook.

At the end of the special, the misfit toys are tossed out a sleigh by an elf. However, one of those misfits is a bird toy. The bird can’t fly; it can only swim. By chucking the bird into the sky without a parachute or umbrella to help it float down, the elf might have doomed the bird.

 

TAGS
bird can't fly Elf murder Rudolph the Red nosed Reindeer swim
POPULAR POSTS
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
This Dad Is 100% Our Spirit Animal
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
The Ocean Spray Guy Bought A House With Fan Donations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE