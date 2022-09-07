The Internet Thinks Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine

There has been almost as much drama surrounding the movie “Don’t Worry, Darling” as there is IN the movie! Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde (who directed it) and Florence Pugh (who was reportedly made Wilde and Harry Styles started dating in the middle of shooting)…and now #spitgate.

The Internet seems now to think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine while sitting down at the Venice Film Festival. It certainly LOOKS like it when you see the footage. But Pine’s people are saying the story is ridiculous. Pine’s rep said, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

But this one is our favorite theory lol:

BREAKING NEWS HARRY STYLES THROWS GOAT ON CHRIS PINE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/A8ZzRXwK5B — ally 🧸 (@bbyonlyangel) September 6, 2022

MORE HERE