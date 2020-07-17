The Internet Thinks Drake’s Back Tattoos Look Like A Zoom Meeting
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Drake is getting roasted across the internet for how messy the tattoos on his back look.
While his back tattoos may not be too recent, people are noticing them for the first time this week and they’re not going easy on him. Now…to be fair, pretty confident he didn’t do them himself. Soooo….
The tattoos on his back are a bunch of different portraits that are bunched all over the place, with one person tweeting:
