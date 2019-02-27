The Internet Thinks Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Threw Shade…She Wants You To Calm Down

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito were married a whopping 4 months 11 years ago, and she has been vocal in her book that it wasn’t a great situation.

So when she commented on a post by David Spade speculating if Bradley and Lady Gaga were hooking up after their Oscars performance, the Internet jumped on it. Esposito literally commented “Ha.” and the world thinks she was throwing shade. But she says that was never meant in a negative way towards Cooper and Gaga.

“You know so many people have been commenting about something that I said which was like this: ‘Ha.’ That was it. And in the way that it has spread,” she began. “It was towards David Spade’s very outward statement about something about an ex, and I literally laughed at him because he was so bold in what he was saying.”

“I thought it was funny and I’m allowed to think something is funny,” she stated.

In fact, she didn’t even watch the Oscars or see what the hubbub was about.

“I commented on something that I thought was funny… And to find that people are making judgment calls about me or them or the people that the comment was about is really psychotic.”

People who read her 2014 memoir called Jennifer’s Way: My Journey with Celiac Disease — What Doctors Don’t Tell You and How You Can Learn to Live Again, know the backstory. She alludes Cooper was a “master manipulator,” but the book was about more than a “stupid relationship” from over 10 years ago. “My book, which was a New York Times Best Seller, based on my journey with Celiac’s Disease, after I almost died — to [make] it about something so silly and demeaning and stupid of a relationship I had 11 years ago, f— you.”

