The Internet Noticed This “Jeopardy” Question From The Greatest Of All Time Tournament
Ken Jennings, the “Jeopardy!” contestant who holds the record for 74 consecutive victories on the long-running game show, barely secured a win (by $200) in Tuesday’s premiere match of the “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” primetime tournament.
The Internet being the Internet noticed this question:
Competing against fellow “Jeopardy!” stars James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, Jennings took the first step in snagging the $1 million cash prize.
The two-game, total-point setup produced a high total of $63,400 for Jennings — just $200 higher than runner-up Holzhauer.
The tournament is set up so the first to win three matches is crowned champ. The competition could be complete in as few as three days — if Jennings wins today and tomorrow (Thursday) — and could extend as many as seven days if Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter evenly split the first six matches.
That would set up a deciding seventh match for “Jeopardy!” supremacy.