The Internet Is Surprise At Chris Evans’ Tattoos
On Tuesday, Chris Evans posted a video of himself doing a backflip into his pool on his Instagram Stories. And fans were floored at the amount of tattoos he’s been hiding under that shirt!
“Okay but I didn’t know Chris Evans had so many tattoos?,” one person tweeted, while another wondered, “Where and when did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos???”
“I would like to discuss Chris Evans and his chest tats,” a third fan wrote.
Some speculated that the star design seen on the actor’s hip was a tribute to his Marvel alter ego, Steve Rodgers — aka Captain America. “CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE,” one excited superfan tweeted.
Evans has hinted at his collection of ink in the past.
“I really like tattoos but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair. So, it’s not worth it,” he said during a “Hot Hits Live From LA” interview in 2014. “I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden.”
