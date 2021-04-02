The Internet Is Mad At “Wheel of Fortune” After A Contestant Lost On A Technicality
Wheel of Fortune fans got a reminder of one the most disliked game rules on Wednesday. While the show has been on the air for more than 37 years, the crossword puzzle format was only introduced in 2016. And since its inception, one rule has been the bane of both contestants and fans. On Wednesday’s episode, David Pederson became the latest contestant to learn the rule the hard way.
The crossword is a categorical list, often consisting of four words. When contestants answer, they are not allowed to say “and” before the last word on the list. Given the common use of the conjunction, this rule occasionally costs contestants wins even though they clearly solved the puzzle.
In Pederson’s case, he answered, “Soul, Flounder, Cod and Catfish.” Host Pat Sajak replied, “No, sorry. That’s not right,” and another contestant was able to solve the puzzle, without the “and.” Needless to say, the Internet wasted no time in voicing its displeasure.
