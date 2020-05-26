The Internet Is Freaking Out That Khloe Kardashian Looks So Different
Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram photos showing off a dramatically new look on Saturday and the Internet is in meltdown mode.
She was showing off new hair color and bronze look:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CAgYA12BRqi/
But most users slammed her with one writing, “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lock down a whole different person. Wow!,” While another wrote “yo i dont really follow this family but when did they recast Khloe Kardashian?”
ONE OF THE FUNNIER COMMENTS: “She’d lose a Khloe Kardashian look-alike contest.”