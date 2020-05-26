      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

The Internet Is Freaking Out That Khloe Kardashian Looks So Different

May 26, 2020 @ 8:28am

Khloe Kardashian posted Instagram photos showing off a dramatically new look on Saturday and the Internet is in meltdown mode.

She was showing off new hair color and bronze look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAgYA12BRqi/

But most users slammed her with one writing, “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lock down a whole different person. Wow!,” While another wrote “yo i dont really follow this family but when did they recast Khloe Kardashian?”

ONE OF THE FUNNIER COMMENTS:  She’d lose a Khloe Kardashian look-alike contest.”

TAGS
different hair color Khloe Kardashian new look reaction
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE