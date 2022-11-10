The Internet Has Issues With Kim Kardashian Pitching Beyond Meat Nuggets

Kim Kardashian was dubbed “Chief Taste Consultant” for Beyond Meat, so naturally she’s doing ads for their products. The problem is, people don’t believe she A) cooks or B) eats the products.

They point to this Instagram video where it looked like she was PRETENDING to eat the stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Then she just released another video, and she’s getting razzed again. In this one, she’s air-frying Beyond Chicken Nuggets. The thing is, the Internet doesn’t believe she’s EVER prepared a meal or a snack for herself or anyone else. People are dropping comments like, “Why would they have Kim Kardashian doing that? Lol we all know she has a chef”… And, “This is coming from a busy mom that also has a 24/7 executive chef and a staff bigger than your local Hilton hotel staffed at home. This ad is just as artificial as the chicken.”