The Internet Has A New Theory About David Schwimmer

Remember the one time last October the Internet noticed a guy wanted in Liverpool for robbery looked like “Friends” star David Schwimmer? Well now there is a NEW theory…that he’s actually Nic Cage. Or vice versa.

If you put Nicolas Cage’s face on Ross from ‘Friends’. It just makes him look more like Ross. pic.twitter.com/a1vtYEeRZS — Zeeshan Saeed ❃ (@Zshansd) February 5, 2019

This faceswap is MINDBLOWING how putting Nic Cage’s face on David Schwimmer actually makes his look MORE like David’s “Friends” character, Ross Gellar!!!

MORE HERE