The Internet Has A New Theory About David Schwimmer

Remember the one time last October the Internet noticed a guy wanted in Liverpool for robbery looked like “Friends” star David Schwimmer? Well now there is a NEW theory…that he’s actually Nic Cage. Or vice versa.

This faceswap is MINDBLOWING how putting Nic Cage’s face on David Schwimmer actually makes his look MORE like David’s “Friends” character, Ross Gellar!!!

 

