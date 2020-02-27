The Internet Has A New Boyfriend…And It’s Surprising
The internet is going crazy for John C. Reilly‘s 22-year-old son, Leo. Yep…that guy from a ton of movies including “Talladaga Nights” and “Step Brothers”…has a hot son who is a musician and model.
On Monday, Huffington Post writer Zeba Blay blew up Twitter when she shared a side-by-side photo of the actor with his son, writing, “so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son.”
Her tweet has since garnered nearly 14,000 likes and several others have followed suit, commenting on the young celebrity who appears to be making a name for himself as a TikTok star, musician and model.
