The Internet Can’t Even With The Philadelphia Flyers New Mascot

The Philadelphia Flyers (they play hockey) revealed their new mascot yesterday morning …his name is Gritty.

Gritty is described as the ultimate Flyers fan who is a “fierce competitor” and “loyal but mischievous.” The Flyers said Gritty was discovered during recent construction at their arena which has forced him to show his face for the first time. So far, people on the internet have found him creepy and “nightmare-inducing.”

Several people posted on Twitter that Gritty will be sure to frighten children at games this season.

But Gritty shut down the haters in the most perfect homage to Kim Kardashian West…

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ariana Grande Adopts Mac Miller’s Dog While Mourning Death? Celine Dion Is Ending Her Vegas Show Next June! The Reasons To Watch DWTS This Season Kanye West & Chance the Rapper have ADORABLE kids (And they’re friends)! AGT Finalist Is Arrested For Domestic Violence Kevin Hart Is Taking Over HG Trivia Wednesday And Giving One Winner $100,000
Comments