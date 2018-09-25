The Internet Can’t Even With The Philadelphia Flyers New Mascot

The Philadelphia Flyers (they play hockey) revealed their new mascot yesterday morning …his name is Gritty.

Gritty is described as the ultimate Flyers fan who is a “fierce competitor” and “loyal but mischievous.” The Flyers said Gritty was discovered during recent construction at their arena which has forced him to show his face for the first time. So far, people on the internet have found him creepy and “nightmare-inducing.”

Several people posted on Twitter that Gritty will be sure to frighten children at games this season.

What… are you? — James Mirtle (@mirtle) September 24, 2018

But Gritty shut down the haters in the most perfect homage to Kim Kardashian West…

MORE HERE