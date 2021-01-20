The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States today, alongside the first female to ever take on the role of Vice President, Kamala Harris. Three former presidents were there for the transfer of power, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and his former president partner, Barack Obama.
Kamala Harris’ groundbreaking day is one for the history books in so many ways. She is the first female of color to take office. She was escorted by the Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman who led rioters away from the Senate chamber during the January 6th insurrection.
Lady Gaga performed the national anthem.
Jennifer Lopez performed a patriotic medley.
Garth Brooks performed an acapella version of “Amazing Grace”.
And the inaugural youth poet Amanda Gorman spoke.