“The Hunger Games” Returns To Theaters In Celebration Of Prequel

September 20, 2023 11:05AM EDT
To get audiences jazzed for “The Hunger Games” prequel hitting theaters in November, the original starring Jennifer Lawrence will be back in theaters for a two-night engagement. Lionsgate has teamed up with Fathom Events to host the screenings on Sunday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 18, both at 7 p.m. local time. Get tickets on the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

“The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” opens November 17.

